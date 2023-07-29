Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $510.00 at DA Davidson

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $492.00 to $510.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $461.84.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $427.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $398.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.62. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $328.62 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $125.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

