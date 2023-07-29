Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $390.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DPZ. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $389.17.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ opened at $400.88 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $417.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

