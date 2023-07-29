DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Raised to $50.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of DV stock opened at $41.51 on Thursday. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $443,600.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,220,142.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $30,157.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,007.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $443,600.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,220,142.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,955 shares of company stock worth $5,199,068. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 53.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,567 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,103,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 20.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,783 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 95.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

