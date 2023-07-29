Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Position Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 31,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 44.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 42,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

NYSE DEI opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.96. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.02%.

Insider Transactions at Douglas Emmett

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Douglas Emmett

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

