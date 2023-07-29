Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $145.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.