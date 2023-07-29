East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 98.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,013,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,572,000 after acquiring an additional 93,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,145,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,484,000 after acquiring an additional 259,338 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,823,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,985,000 after acquiring an additional 671,054 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after acquiring an additional 667,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.86.

Insider Activity

East West Bancorp Price Performance

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.60 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,802. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other East West Bancorp news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.60 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,802. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 23,030 shares of company stock valued at $976,542. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $80.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.37.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

