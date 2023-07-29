Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 162.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,350 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $20.33.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

