Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Holdings Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Energizer were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

ENR stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.30 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 93.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.34%.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

