Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 99.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHAB. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Enhabit by 407,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EHAB opened at $13.68 on Friday. Enhabit, Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $685.37 million and a PE ratio of 17.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Enhabit had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.88 million. Analysts expect that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronald Leroy Langham, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,492.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 24,000 shares of company stock worth $286,520 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enhabit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

