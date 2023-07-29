Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.20% from the stock’s previous close.

ENVX has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen lowered Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.36. Enovix has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 19,854.21% and a negative return on equity of 51.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Enovix will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,442.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

