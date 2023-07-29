ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IPAY stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $47.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

