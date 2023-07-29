Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.30

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 368014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Eventbrite from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Eventbrite Stock Up 7.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Insider Activity

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Julia D. Taylor sold 36,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $253,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 191,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,263. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 18,765.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Stories

