Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.43.

NYSE EXR opened at $140.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.97 and a 12 month high of $216.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.52%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

