F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.23.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $156.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. F5 has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $174.38.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35. F5 had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F5 will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $139,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,583.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $219,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,740.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $139,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,583.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,240 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in F5 by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in F5 by 448.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in F5 by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in F5 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in F5 by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,688 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

