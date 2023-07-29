F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Raised to $162.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $140.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.23.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $156.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. F5 has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $174.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.61 and its 200-day moving average is $144.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $702.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. F5 had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that F5 will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $25,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $25,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $122,245.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,399.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,240 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in F5 by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in F5 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in F5 by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About F5

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.