First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,219 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,381 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 16,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

NASDAQ FHB opened at $21.36 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

