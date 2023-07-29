Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stake Lessened by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Five Below by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Five Below by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Five Below by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of FIVE opened at $207.45 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.55 and a 12 month high of $220.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.59.

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.