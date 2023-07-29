Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.60.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $76.80 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day moving average of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,447.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,985 in the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.