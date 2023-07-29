Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 159 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,813 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.2% of Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,360 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,801 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,457,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 713,821 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $205,712,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,646 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.37.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $338.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $336.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

