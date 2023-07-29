Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Position Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,987 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 347.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $117,651.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at $248,440.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $117,651.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at $248,440.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Curtis J. Myers purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,601.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ FULT opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.77. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $18.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FULT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

About Fulton Financial

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.