GAP (NYSE:GPS) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GPS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $9.50 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on GAP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.37.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.93. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of GAP by 13.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in GAP in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,891,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,027,000 after buying an additional 83,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in GAP by 57.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 481,339 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

