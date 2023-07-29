General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) PT Raised to $250.00 at Morgan Stanley

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $222.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.73.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in General Dynamics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

