Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Holdings Lowered by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 672.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

COPX opened at $40.99 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

