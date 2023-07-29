Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 245.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,832 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth about $262,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth about $525,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $900,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 470,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 269,160 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard S. Press sold 20,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard S. Press sold 20,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $1,251,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,850. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GRBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.40. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $59.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $452.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.64 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 16.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Brick Partners

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Featured Stories

