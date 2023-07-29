Greystone Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,712 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.0% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 211.6% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43,255 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after buying an additional 29,375 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 173,294 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,961,000 after purchasing an additional 57,218 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.9% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 282,524 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,452,000 after acquiring an additional 27,678 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,360 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,801 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,481,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $338.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $336.15 and its 200 day moving average is $294.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.37.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

