Guggenheim Downgrades Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) to Neutral

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mersana Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.
Mersana Therapeutics Stock Up 17.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $144.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.
Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
