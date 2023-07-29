Guggenheim Downgrades Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) to Neutral

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mersana Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Up 17.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $144.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.97% and a negative net margin of 658.85%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.