Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires 760 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.05.

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $132.21 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,865 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.