Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,888,000.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of HELE opened at $141.74 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $81.14 and a one year high of $143.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.26. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

HELE has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $138.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian Grass purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $480,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,818.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

