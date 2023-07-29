Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.5 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.85. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $51.34.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

HWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

