Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 75,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $906,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.5% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 5.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $637.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.11.

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $453.22 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $466.64 and a 200-day moving average of $491.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

