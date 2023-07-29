Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Increased to $13.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.31.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 293,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.