Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $230.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

