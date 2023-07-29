Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 2,819.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PI. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $1,233,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 200.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 166.7% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth $7,866,000.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total value of $37,793.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,187.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $37,793.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,166,187.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Sanghi acquired 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $1,997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 26,126 shares of company stock worth $2,480,258 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $67.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.46 and a 1-year high of $144.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.70.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. BWS Financial began coverage on Impinj in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

