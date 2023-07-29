Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 51.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of IBP stock opened at $148.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.68. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.69 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.36 million. Analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBP. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,928.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $5,980,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,819 shares in the company, valued at $328,666,630.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,956. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

