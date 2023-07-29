Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,345,000 after acquiring an additional 827,032 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $19,936,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $13,092,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 1,014.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 397.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 88,437 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IPAR opened at $150.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $72.47 and a one year high of $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.15.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $311.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.17%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $139,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPAR shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

