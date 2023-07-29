International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Position Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 14.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in International Bancshares by 204.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in International Bancshares by 42.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in International Bancshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in International Bancshares by 25.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

International Bancshares stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.97. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $53.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.78.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 43.47%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

