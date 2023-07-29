Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) Stake Lessened by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG – Free Report) by 88.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,063 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 358.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 272,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 212,733 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 93,561 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 65,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 19,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $422,000.

PFIG stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.27.

The Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (PFIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US Investment Grade 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of investment-grade corporate bonds available in US markets. Issues are selected and weighted using RAFI scores based on financial statement metrics.

