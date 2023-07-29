Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 388.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XMLV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 550,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,462,000 after acquiring an additional 64,795 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 63,114 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 52,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after acquiring an additional 38,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,952,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of XMLV stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $47.34 and a 1-year high of $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.71.
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.