Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XSMO. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $710,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $42.49 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.16.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

