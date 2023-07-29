iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stock Position Trimmed by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,320,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,983,000 after buying an additional 1,214,567 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 76,795.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,725,000 after buying an additional 311,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,708,000 after buying an additional 226,851 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,104,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $262.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.36. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $264.27.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.