Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,735 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

MLPA opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.39. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.