Jennifer Newstead Sells 722 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total value of $211,907.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $191,330.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $178,377.32.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 4.4 %

META opened at $325.48 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $834.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.07.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. China Renaissance raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Huber Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.65.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

