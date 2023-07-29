Joakim Weidemanis Sells 22,439 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Joakim Weidemanis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 4th, Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18.
Danaher Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of DHR stock opened at $260.07 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.94 and a 200-day moving average of $246.93. The stock has a market cap of $192.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80.
Danaher Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
