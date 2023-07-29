Joakim Weidemanis Sells 22,439 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joakim Weidemanis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $260.07 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.94 and a 200-day moving average of $246.93. The stock has a market cap of $192.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

