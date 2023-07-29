JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 109.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,303,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 18,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $442,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.62.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1351 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.