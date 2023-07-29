KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,534,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,984,000 after purchasing an additional 84,047 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,753,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,541,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,813,000 after purchasing an additional 191,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KeyCorp Stock Up 2.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

KEY stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.67%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.