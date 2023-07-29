KeyCorp Raises F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $193.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIVFree Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $179.00 to $193.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on F5 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.23.

Shares of FFIV opened at $156.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.20. F5 has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $174.38.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIVGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.35. F5 had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $219,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,740.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $219,483.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,740.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $122,245.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,399.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in F5 by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in F5 by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in F5 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in F5 by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

