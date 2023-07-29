Lake Street Capital Trims Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Target Price to $90.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $67.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 2.10. Impinj has a 12-month low of $65.46 and a 12-month high of $144.90.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 32.00% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $363,869.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,611.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $140,592.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $363,869.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,611.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,258. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Impinj by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Impinj by 21.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Impinj by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Impinj by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

