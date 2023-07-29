Leeward Financial Partners LLC Sells 273 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,008 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.8% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after buying an additional 1,951,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,731,177 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,172,705,000 after buying an additional 3,268,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $338.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $336.15 and a 200 day moving average of $294.47. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.37.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

