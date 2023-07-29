Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 7.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary C. Kelly acquired 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,978.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $27.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $54.59.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNC. Raymond James began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.15.

About Lincoln National



Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

