Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 45.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,665 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 3,461.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Loews by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $26,686.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,339.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 34,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,362,394.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,753,394.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $26,686.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at $185,339.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 259,796 shares of company stock valued at $14,119,786. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of Loews stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Further Reading

